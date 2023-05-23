New York (CNN) — Tesla has released what is possibly its first-ever commercial, a week after Elon Musk announced the company was going to “try a little advertising and see how it goes.”

The 2-minute video, posted on the Twitter account for Tesla Asia, is a driver testimonial from a mother of two young children in Singapore. She explains, in English, why she loves her Tesla Model 3, gushing over the design and environmentally friendly features of the roughly $47,000 car.

CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report.