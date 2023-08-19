New York (CNN) — Tesla has begun notifying current and former employees whose information was included in a confidential data breach in May.

In a notice posted on the Maine Attorney General’s website on Friday, Tesla (TSLA) said an investigation had found “two former Tesla (TSLA) employees misappropriated the information in violation of Tesla (TSLA)’s IT security and data protection policies” and that the electric automaker had since filed lawsuits against them.