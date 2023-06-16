New York (CNN) — Members of the Teamsters union are almost certain to approve a massive strike at UPS in a vote concluding Friday. A prolonged work stoppage could severely damage the economy – but a strike is still more than seven weeks away, if it happens at all.

Strike votes are a common part of labor negotiations, designed to give the union negotiators leverage while trying to reach an agreement. They typically pass overwhelmingly, and the majority of contract negotiations are concluded without a strike.