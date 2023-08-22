Teamster members ratify deal at UPS, putting strike threat to rest

A UPS strike could be only days, maybe even hours, away if a majority members vote no.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Rank-and-file members of the Teamsters union have overwhelmingly ratified a five-year deal with UPS, putting an end to the threat of a crippling strike.

The union said 86% of members had voted for the five-year contract, which will now be in effect retroactive to August 1. It was the largest margin in favor of a contract ever at the company, the Teamsters said. The deal was reached on July 25, a week before the union had been set to go on strike. The ratification process has taken the four weeks since then.