New York (CNN) — Parents aren’t alone in feeling the extra pinch in the wallet this year in paying for back-to-school necessities. Teachers, too, are digging deeper to meet their classroom needs out of pocket.

Sarah Adkins, a third grader teacher with Pennoyer School District 79, a Northwest Chicago surburban elementary school, spends an average of $300 to $500 a year of her own money — without reimbursement — on supplies, teaching resources and decorations to make her classroom less bare and more warm and inviting to her young students.