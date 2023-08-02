Taylor Swift gives ‘life-changing’ $100,000 bonuses to Eras Tour truck drivers

Swift gave a bonus of $100,000 to each member of Shomotion's trucking staff.

 Courtesy Michael Scherkenbach

New York (CNN) — Taylor Swift is going out in “Style.”

On the eve of wrapping up the US leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour, Swift on Monday thanked a slew of crew members who have done serious heavy lifting on the road with her — among them, the tour’s truck drivers — with a hefty bonus.