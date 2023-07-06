Taylor Swift agreed to $100 million deal with FTX before it went bankrupt, but FTX pulled out

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Paycor Stadium on June 30 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

 Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

(CNN) — Taylor Swift signed onto a lucrative touring partnership with FTX before its collapse, but FTX pulled out of the arrangement, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Had the deal materialized, the “Bad Blood” singer might have joined a legion of celebrities who endorsed cryptocurrency products in recent years and now face vanished paydays and legal trouble in light of FTX’s high-profile implosion last fall.