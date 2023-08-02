New York (CNN) — Hollywood studios on Tuesday asked the Writers Guild back to the negotiating table in the first known talks since the nearly 100-day strike brought production of most television shows and movies to a halt.

The meeting, sought by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and scheduled for Friday, is the first potential sign of a thaw between the two sides and could offer a glimmer of hope for an end to the work stoppage. The Writers Guild represents more than 11,000 writers.