Hong Kong (CNN) — TSMC, the world’s largest chipmaker, says it plans to invest nearly 90 billion New Taiwan dollars ($2.9 billion) to build an advanced chip plant in Taiwan, as it expands production to meet booming demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products.

Last week, CEO C.C. Wei told analysts the company plans to roughly double its capacity for advanced packaging capacity in 2024 compared to 2023, in order to meet “strong demand” for AI chips from its customers, which include Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (DOX).

CNN’s Wayne Chang contributed reporting.