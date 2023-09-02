(CNN) — Billionaire businessman Terry Gou has resigned from the board of directors of Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, days after announcing his bid for Taiwan’s presidency.

In a statement to CNN, Foxconn’s parent company Hon Hai Technology Group confirmed Gou’s resignation and said it “would not immediately elect a director” as the board had eight other directors and independent directors.

With previous reporting from CNN’s Wayne Chang and Nectar Gan