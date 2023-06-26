Taco John’s responds to Taco Bell’s Taco Tuesday lawsuit

A Taco John's restaurant is pictured in Denver on May 16. Taco Bell is asking U.S. regulators to force Wyoming-based Taco John's to abandon its longstanding claim to the "Taco Tuesday" trademark.

 Thomas Peipert/AP

New York (CNN) — The fight for the “Taco Tuesday” trademark is getting spicy.

Taco John’s, a regional chain, has responded to Taco Bell’s effort to liberate the phrase so that anyone can use it.