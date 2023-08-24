T-Mobile to lay off 5,000 employees

T-Mobile logo is seen on the building in Chicago. T-Mobile on August 24 announced it plans to lay off 5,000 employees, or around 7% of its total staff, over the next five weeks.

 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — T-Mobile on Thursday announced it plans to lay off 5,000 employees, or around 7% of its total staff, over the next five weeks.

The reductions will largely affect corporate and back-office jobs that are “primarily duplicative” to other roles and will reduce the company’s middle management layers, CEO Mike Sievert said in a letter to employees Thursday. The company also plans to reduce its spending on “external workers and resources,” but its retail and “consumer care” staff who work directly with customers will not be affected, he said.