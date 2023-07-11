New York (CNN) — With another searing heat wave blanketing parts of the United States this week, many Americans are sweating being able to afford their air conditioning. And often there’s not a lot of public assistance available.

Despite the growing concern of heat-related illnesses and climate change, people have far fewer protections from power shutoffs during the summer than they do in the winter. Only 19 states and Washington, DC, bar certain utility companies from disconnecting customers for nonpayment during heat waves, though most states have moratoriums on shutoffs during cold winters. Later this month, Washington will become the 20th state to forbid disconnections for failure to pay during extreme heat.