Los Angeles (CNN) — Striking hotel workers in Southern California filed a complaint on Monday with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that the hotels were “committing and/or condoning violence” after a fight on the picket line, their union announced.

Video shared by Unite Here 11 – a union representing dishwashers, room attendants, bellhops and others – shows a disturbance on a picket line outside a Santa Monica hotel on Saturday. The video shows people in suits scuffling with picketers, but it’s unclear who the people in suits are or what happened before the video started.