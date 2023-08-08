Stocks tumble as Moody’s warns it could cut credit ratings of 6 big US banks

Moody’s has put the credit ratings of six large US banks under review for a possible downgrade.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

(CNN) — Moody’s has put the credit ratings of six large US banks, including Bank of New York Mellon, State Street and Northern Trust, under review for a possible downgrade, sending stocks tumbling as investors worried about more banking sector pain ahead.

The credit ratings agency said late Monday that its warning on the three banks reflected “ongoing strain” in the US banking sector, including increased pressures on funding and potential “weaknesses” in the amount of capital lenders are required to hold.