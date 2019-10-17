State unemployment up for fourth straight month
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's unemployment rate ticked up for the fourth straight month and is up nearly half a point since May.
The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that unemployment in September was 3.2%. That is up from 3.1% the month before and 2.8% in April and May. That tied a record low for the state.
The September rate is also two-tenths of a point ahead of where it was a year ago. But it remains below the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.
Wisconsin gained 1,900 private sector jobs between August and September. The state was up 12,300 private sector jobs over the same point last year.
