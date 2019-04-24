State senator wants lottery windfall dedicated to improve local roads

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin state senator plans to introduce legislation that will help direct the state’s share of a recent Powerball lottery prize.

Wisconsin resident Manuel Franco, 24, of West Allis, won $768.4 million during the March 27 drawing. This is the nation’s third largest Powerball jackpot. Franco came forward Tuesday to collect his prize. He says he has been advised to take the $477 million lump sum payment.

Part of that money will help benefit Wisconsin residents, when the state collects its income taxes for this win. It is estimated the state will receive a $36.4 million.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, not only for the lucky West Allis winner, but it’s also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the state,” said Democratic State Senator Tim Carpenter in a news release.

He wants to see the money dedicated to local roads.

“This bill would put that money directly into addressing one of our most pressing needs without the need for increased taxes,” Carpenter said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for the state to be wise in using that sudden influx of money for an issue we all care about – the improvement of our local roads all around the state.”

Carpenter indicated his legislation is already being drafted and will be ready for introduction shortly.

