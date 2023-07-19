Starbucks teams up with Blackpink, betting on the power of K-pop

Blackpink performing at the Coachella music festival in April in Indio, California. The prolific girl group, known for legions of fans across the globe who call themselves “Blinks,” announced a tie-up with the world’s biggest coffee chain to introduce a new beverage and line of merchandise.

 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hong Kong (CNN) — Starbucks is teaming up with Blackpink, one of the world’s hottest musical acts.

The prolific girl group, known for legions of fans across the globe who call themselves “Blinks,” announced a tie-up Thursday with the world’s biggest coffee chain to introduce a new beverage and line of merchandise.