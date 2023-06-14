Starbucks says it fired her for an ‘absence of leadership.’ She says it was because of her race. A jury returned a $25.6 million verdict in her favor

A jury found in favor of a former regional director who accused the company of racial discrimination.

 Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

New York (CNN) — A jury on Monday found in favor of former Starbucks regional director Shannon Phillips, who sued the company for wrongfully firing her, claiming she was terminated for being White.

Phillips, who worked for Starbucks for about 13 years and managed a region of stores in the area, was fired after the the arrest of two Black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks in April 2018.