New York (CNN) — Starbucks will clarify its policy on Pride decorations following criticism and strikes at unionized stores.

“We intend to issue clearer centralized guidelines… for in-store visual displays and decorations that will continue to represent inclusivity and our brand,” Sara Trilling, president of Starbucks North America, wrote in an open letter Monday. “Additionally, we will continue to provide the flexibility needed so that our stores reflect the communities they serve.”