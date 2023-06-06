Starbucks is bringing its line of olive oil coffee to more cities

Oleato drinks are made with olive oil.

 Courtesy Starbucks

New York (CNN) — Starbucks is going full steam ahead with its controversial line of olive oil-infused coffee drinks, expanding one of its biggest new product launches in years to many more states and cities.

The so-called Oleato drinks debuted in the United States in March to somewhat negative reviews. They were then available in California, Illinois, New York and Washington, and will now be sold in more cities in those states.