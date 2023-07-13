St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is stepping down

James Bullard, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Moran, Wyoming, on August 26, 2022.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York (CNN) — St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard announced Thursday he is stepping down from his position in mid-August.

“It has been both a privilege and an honor to be part of the St. Louis Fed for the last 33 years, including serving as its president for the last 15 years,” Bullard said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.