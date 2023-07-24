Spotify

Spotify

Spotify said Jan. 23 that it will cut 6 percent of its workforce to reduce costs, joining tech companies including Amazon and Microsoft in slashing headcount as the global economy slows.

In a letter to employees posted on the company's website, CEO Daniel Ek took full responsibility for the job cuts, which he called "difficult but necessary."

The Stockholm-headquartered music streaming business had about 9,800 employees globally as of Sept. 30, according to an earnings report.

 Photo Illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Spotify is the latest streaming service to hike its prices.

Beginning Monday, new subscribers will pay $1 more per month for its ad-free premium plan, rising to $10.99 per month. Current customers are being given a “one-month grace period before the new price becomes effective,” Spotify said.