New York (CNN) — Spotify is laying off 200 employees from its podcasting unit, amounting to 2% of the audio streaming company’s global workforce.

In a note Monday, the Sweden-based company said it has “made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment” within its podcast department, including merging Parcast and Gimlet Media studios into one. Bill Simmons’ sports podcast, “The Ringer,” will remain separate.