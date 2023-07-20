SPAC seeking to merge with Trump’s Truth Social media company settles with the SEC

 Zach Gibson/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that it settled with the blank-check company seeking to merge with former President Donald Trump’s media company.

The SEC said Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC) violated anti-fraud laws by failing to disclose to investors that it was actively pursuing a merger deal with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which owns the social media site Truth Social, before it went public.