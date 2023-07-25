New York (CNN) — “Sound of Freedom,” a movie about a US federal agent who quit his job to chase child sex traffickers, has become what is, by the numbers, a summer blockbuster, taking in around $125 million in theaters since its debut. But it’s relying on an unusual strategy to boost ticket sales.

The box office this weekend was dominated by “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” releases, which both succeeded through more conventional ticket sale means, in which those who are planning to view the film that day purchase tickets to see it. But “Sound of Freedom” film distributor Angel Studios, which has made faith-based films such as “The Chosen,” a series about Jesus, has a strategy which it says allows people to buy tickets for strangers to claim and then use to watch at theaters for free.