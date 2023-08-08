(CNN) — The voting technology company Smartmatic blasted Rudy Giuliani in court filings Monday night, accusing him of fabricating “excuse after excuse” to avoid turning over documents in its massive defamation suit against him, Fox News and others who spread lies about the 2020 election.

Smartmatic claimed Giuliani “half-heartedly” performed manual searches of his devices that led to “absurd” and deficient results after he said he “lost” his iPhone. Smartmatic claims Giuliani only produced two public tweets in response to their sweeping requests for documents about his activities in 2020 and his appearances on Fox News, where he repeatedly claimed the voting company rigged the presidential election results.