Shopping for a home? There’s a lot working against you right now

Washington, DC (CNN) — So many things are working against would-be home buyers this summer.

The housing market remains stuck, with sales pushed lower by a lack of both affordability and inventory, recent credit tightening, higher interest rates and home prices firming up across the country after a brief correction last fall.