New York (CNN) — A distracted ship operator was texting on his phone instead of doing his lookout duty when two large ships collided off the coast of Louisiana last July, a federal agency investigation has found.

The collision — which occurred in “good visibility, daylight and fair-weather conditions” — happened when the bulk carrier Bunun Queen crashed into the supply vessel Thunder, flooding the deck and resulting in $12 million total damage to both ships, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released late last month.