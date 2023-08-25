Shein partners with Forever 21 in fast-fashion deal that will expand reach of both companies

People walk by the clothing retailer Forever 21 in New York City, U.S., September 12, 2019.

 Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

New York (CNN) — Fast fashion e-tailer Shein may be coming to a mall near you.

Forever 21’s parent company Sparc Group announced on Thursday that it will partner with the online shopping giant in a deal that would see Sparc become a minority shareholder in Shein. In turn, Shein would get a one-third stake in Sparc.