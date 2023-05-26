Hong Kong (CNN) — Shein is plotting a major comeback in India, nearly three years after it was booted out of the country.

The fast fashion giant is partnering with the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, a Shein spokesperson confirmed Friday. The tie-up with the richest man in the world’s most populous nation comes after Shein was banned by the Indian government in 2020 in a sweeping crackdown on Chinese companies.