New York (CNN) — Yang Huiyan, the chair of real-estate giant Country Garden and one of China’s richest women, has lost more wealth than any billionaire in the world in the past two years, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, as her building conglomerate sits on the edge of default.

Her net worth has plunged 84% since June 2021, or $28.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index.

CNN’s Laura He contributed to this report.