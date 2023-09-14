Shares of AI chip designer Arm jump 25% after largest IPO in nearly two years

Apple, Samsung, Nvidia and Google use Arm's designs and instructions to create their chips. The firm is essential in the production of smartphones, laptops, video games, televisions and GPS units.

 Florence Lo/Reuters

New York (CNN) — The largest public offering since 2021 is here.

After a nearly two-year drought in the IPO market, UK-based chip designer Arm made a successful Nasdaq debut on Thursday, finishing the day 25% higher and landing the company with a market cap of around $65 billion.