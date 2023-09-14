Shares of AI chip designer Arm jump 10% after largest IPO in nearly two years

Apple, Samsung, Nvidia and Google use Arm's designs and instructions to create their chips. The firm is essential in the production of smartphones, laptops, video games, televisions and GPS units.

 Florence Lo/Reuters

New York (CNN) — The largest public offering since 2021 is here.

UK-based chip designer Arm made its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, trading at about $56 per share or 10% above its initial price offering. That brings the company’s market cap to nearly $60 billion.