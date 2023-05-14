A heated online debate on the definition of sexual harassment has broken out in China in the wake of a series of allegations made against an influential screenwriter, rekindling interest in the country's struggling #MeToo movement.

Shi Hang, 52, a well-known figure in China's media and literary circles, lost work with several businesses, after more than a dozen young women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against him.

CNN's Simone McCarthy contributed reporting.