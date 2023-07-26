Seven major automakers, including GM, Stellantis and Honda, join to create US charging network

An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, in 2022.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

(CNN) — Seven major automakers are coming together to create a joint venture that will build out a large electric vehicle fast-charging network in the North America, in an attempt to make electric vehicles more attractive to consumers. The companies – General Motors, BMW Group, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis – plan to install at least 30,000 chargers in the United States and Canada.

The first of the new charging stations will open next summer, the companies announced, first in the US and, later, in Canada.