Senior Treasury officials reiterate dire warnings if debt ceiling isn't lifted, pour cold water on invoking the 14th Amendment

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Washington.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders on Tuesday, senior Treasury officials reiterated dire warnings of economic "chaos" and "catastrophe" if the US doesn't raise the debt ceiling as the country barrels toward default in early June.

"I know he wants to set up a process in which spending priorities and levels are discussed and negotiated but these negotiations should not take place with a gun, really, to the head of the American people," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday on 'ABC This Week.'

