Senator Chuck Schumer calls for FDA investigation into high caffeine content of PRIME Energy drinks

Various flavors of the energy drink PRIME for sale in a shop window in London.

 Mike Kemp/In Pictures/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called on the US Food and Drug Administration to investigate the high caffeine content of PRIME Energy drinks, which he claims are being targeted to children as “one of the summer’s hottest beverages for kids.”

Schumer said cans of PRIME Energy drinks contain more than double the caffeine of a can of Red Bull and six times more caffeine than a can of Coca-Cola. He warned parents the drink is gaining popularity on social media. The company does not recommend the drinks for anyone under the age of 18, according to information on its website. Schumer claimed marketing for the beverage is tempting for minors.

Amanda Sealy contributed reporting.