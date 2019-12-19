PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Money

Wisconsin school districts fuel biggest property tax hike since 2009

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 09:44 AM CST

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 09:45 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - A new report says Wisconsin school districts are fueling the largest annual increase in property taxes in a decade.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum analyzed data from the state Department of Revenue and found school districts are levying about $5 billion in property taxes this year.

That's a 4 1/2 percent increase from last year and the largest annual increase since 2009. Wisconsin Association of School Boards spokesman Dan Rossmiller says many school districts took advantage of the increased revenue limit in the latest state budget because they have few alternatives for funding.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Money Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars