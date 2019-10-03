Schnucks grocery chain to end tobacco sales as of Jan. 1

Photo submitted

ST. LOUIS - One of the Midwest's largest grocery store chains will stop selling cigarettes, chewing tobacco and other tobacco products as of Jan. 1.

Suburban St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets Inc. announced the move Thursday, which includes the Schnucks on Creston Park Drive in Janesville.

Schnucks is the largest grocer in the St. Louis area and operates 115 stores overall in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin. The privately held company already does not sell e-cigarettes or vaping products.

Other chains have stopped selling tobacco products in recent years, including CVS. Walmart announced in May that it was raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21 from 18.

Schnucks said the decision to end tobacco sales is part of a broader effort to focus on wellness and promote healthier choices for customers.

