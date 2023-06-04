London (CNN) — Saudi Arabia said it would slash oil output by another one million barrels per day for at least a month starting in July as part of an effort by the OPEC+ group of leading producers to shore up crude prices.

“The Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] will implement an additional voluntary cut in its production of crude oil, amounting to one million barrels per day, starting in July for a month that can be extended,” the state-owned Saudi Press Agency said Sunday.