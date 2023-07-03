Madison
London (CNN) — Saudi Arabia announced Monday that it would extend a cut of 1 million barrels a day in its oil production at least until the end of August.
The cut, which took effect on Saturday, was initially planned to last for the month of July in an attempt to shore up oil prices as expectations for global demand look weak.
