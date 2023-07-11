(CNN) — Prior to a truce between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf last month, an adviser to the Saudi Public Investment Fund proposed that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could own LIV Golf teams and play in the Saudi-backed tour, according to a 276-page report released by the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on Tuesday.

In an April 26 meeting, PCP Capital Partners, a Saudi PIF adviser, presented a slideshow to PGA Tour board member Jimmy Dunne and PGA Tour Policy Board Chairman Edward Herlihy entitled “The Best of Both Worlds.”