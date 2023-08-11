Sam Bankman-Fried set to learn whether he’ll be jailed for alleged witness tampering

Sam Bankman-Fried, pictured here in New York City, in July 2023, is set to learn whether he’ll be jailed for alleged witness tampering.

 Amr Alfiky/Reuters

New York (CNN) — Sam Bankman-Fried, the alleged crypto grifter, is about to learn which of two profoundly divergent paths he’ll take on the road to trial.

One path allows him to continue his house arrest in the comfort of his parents’ California home. The other lands him in a jail cell.