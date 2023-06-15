Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial to be split up as attorneys challenge some counts

Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, leaves federal court in New York City, February 9.

 Mike Segar/Reuters

New York (CNN) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will have his criminal trial split into two separate proceedings, a judge ruled Thursday, granting a request from prosecutors who worried that five of the 13 charges could be held up by a Bahamian court’s review.

The move is a small win for Bankman-Fried, who was initially charged with eight federal counts of fraud and conspiracy when he was extradited from the Bahamas in December. Following his return to US shores, federal prosecutors tacked on five more charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all of them.