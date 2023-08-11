Sam Bankman-Fried is sent to jail over alleged witness tampering

Sam Bankman-Fried, pictured here in New York City, in July 2023, is set to learn whether he’ll be jailed for alleged witness tampering.

 Amr Alfiky/Reuters

New York (CNN) — A federal judge revoked bail for FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, citing probable cause that the accused crypto fraudster attempted to tamper with witnesses.

Bankman-Fried was remanded, at least temporarily, to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, while the parties sort out details of how he will review discovery materials ahead of a trial scheduled for October.