New York (CNN) — A federal judge is set to consider a gag order on former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried after prosecutors accused him of leaking his former girlfriend and business partner’s personal writings to the New York Times.

Prosecutors said last week that Bankman-Fried, 31, had attempted to discredit their star witness, Caroline Ellison, who is expected to testify against Bankman-Fried at his trial in October.