Hollywood Strikes-Fran Drescher

FILE - Actor Joely Fisher, from left, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors outside Netflix studio in Los Angeles on July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

 Chris Pizzello

New York (CNN) — SAG-AFTRA’s National Board is unanimously seeking permission from union members to strike against a number of video game makers ahead of negotiations resuming later this month.

The union’s initial contract with major video game companies, the Interactive Media Agreement, was extended past its initial expiration date last fall as SAG-AFTRA “negotiated with the companies for critical terms (members) need,” the union said Friday in a news release. “Unfortunately, throughout the negotiations, the companies have failed to address those needs.”