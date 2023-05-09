Ryanair places its biggest order ever for Boeing aircraft

Ryanair has agreed to buy 150 new Boeing 737-10 aircrafts.

 Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Ryanair has agreed to buy 150 new Boeing 737-10 aircraft, and taken options on 150 more, inking the largest order ever placed by an Irish company for US manufactured goods.

The deal is worth $40 billion at list prices, Ryanair said in a statement Tuesday, which contained none of the sharp criticism that CEO Michael O'Leary has previously leveled at Boeing because of delays in delivering aircraft the airline had ordered.