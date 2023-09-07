New York (CNN) — Ryan Salame, a former top executive of FTX, the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency trading platform, has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in a New York courtroom on Thursday afternoon.

The plea comes less than one month before Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of the digital currency exchange, is set to go on trial. Prosecutors allege Bankman-Fried orchestrated one of the largest financial frauds in US history.